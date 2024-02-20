Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson and Stevie Fairchild recognized for their community impact

CAMBRIDGE — Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson and Stevie Fairchild were recently recognized for their work and dedication to improve the community by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce.

As the executive director of Heaven of Hope, Carpenter-Wilkinson received the Distinguished Public Service Award. The award is given annually to an individual who demonstrates outstanding personal contributions by ways of active service, leadership and cause.

She has worked for 28 years for Haven of Hope as an advocate for victims of crime. She is the founder and chair of essential organizations such as Marsy’s Law Task Force and the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Coalition.

Chamber president Jennifer Vincent said, “We thank you, Michelle, for your creative thinking of new and better ways to assist victims of crime and putting our community first.” She exemplifies what it means to serve selflessly and wholeheartedly.

The 2024 Community Impact Award was given to Stevie Fairchild, who has advocated for the needs of homeless youth and families for more than 40 years. She was instrumental in establishing the Samaritan Center, a non-profit organization founded in 2008 that helps families transition to permanent, safe housing. She oversees those who stay at the shelter, helping them find employment, housing, and mental health services.

Fairchild receives and disburses FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program dollars for Guernsey County under the direction of the Samaritan Center Board.

Her volunteer and fundraiser work includes Night in a Box, Guernsey County Counsel of Coordinated Services, Homeless Coalition, Region 7 Continuum of Care, United Way Women’s Initiative, Cambridge Furniture Bank, and is a local board member of FEMA-EFSP.

Many evenings and weekends, Fairchild and her family will meet United Way representatives to load furniture for the homeless who just gained housing. She also assists with clothing, linens, cookware and more for homeless students and their families. She has volunteered her time over and over to help students of East Central Ohio Service Center McKinney – Vento program and she fundraises for homeless prevention dollars.

Vincent said, “Stevie’s contributions to our community make Guernsey County a better place to live.”

Representatives from the Columbus Zoo delighted the crowd with demonstrations from some of its animal ambassadors at the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.

Geno Riley acted as emcee for the evening, and the Columbus Zoo was on hand with sloth, owl, and penguin animal ambassadors.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Two women recognized at annual chamber dinner