‘Michelle’s Hair Hasn’t Been Straight Since She Left the White House’: Fans Gush Over Michelle Obama’s New Hairstyle In Photo with Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted enjoying a dinner together in Washington, D.C.

The couple was snapped by a lady who was sitting directly across from them, where they dined, tables side by side.

If I’m having dinner at the same place as the Obamas I’m in the right spaces! I’m fanning out! pic.twitter.com/bBRN2klVCh — QK (@MsKelly_) October 16, 2022

“If I’m having dinner at the same place as the Obamas I’m in the right spaces! I’m fanning out.” @MsKelly_ posted on her Twitter account.

Her tweet quickly received notice from people and soon racked up more than 6,000 retweets as well as over 1,300 quoted tweets.

Michelle Obama opened a box of her new books. IG/Michelleobama

While many tweets centered around how lucky @MsKelly_ was for being in the same place as the Obamas, many centered their focus on first lady Michelle Obama’s box-braided hairdo.

Before President Obama’s presidency ended in 2016, Mrs. Obama would normally make headlines for her stylish color-coordinated outfits and unbelievable voluptuous silk presses.

Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram

Fans now have gone from admiring her elegant natural hairstyle to admiring her dignified protective braided look.

IM SORRY BUT MICHELLES BRAIDS https://t.co/xwXAGCmGSi — Quinn Thee Mini Horse (@A_F_R_O_D_I_T_E) October 17, 2022

“I’m sorry but Michelle’s braids! [heart eyes]”

“Are those bawk braids???”

Story continues

Michelle’s hair hasn’t been straight since she left the White House — Teekii (@Queenies1st) October 16, 2022

“Michelle’s hair hasn’t been straight since she left the White House.”

The beloved Obamas recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary as they relaxed alongside each other on the beach.

Barack and Michelle Obama @michelleobama/Instagram

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama,” the former First Lady wrote.

The mother of two has currently been getting fans amped up for her newest book titled “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry,” which is set to be released Nov. 15.

Her first memoir, “Becoming Michelle Obama,” was published in 2018 and impacted women all around the world. Obama was also identified as the world’s highest-paid author in 2019, according to LitHub, after her book became the “highest selling book published in the United States in 2018.”