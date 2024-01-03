New Netflix thriller Fool Me Once has shot to the top of the streaming service’s charts after being released on New Year’s Day.

Coronation Street and Our Girl actor Michelle Keegan plays a grieving widow in the limited series, which also boasts Joanna Lumley among the cast.

So what do we know so far?

How can I watch Fool Me Once?

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once are available to stream on Netflix now. This means you can binge-watch the limited series in one go, or choose to drip-feed it out to help you forget about the January blues.

Is there a trailer for Fool Me Once?

Harlen Coben's Fool Me Once (Netflix)

The first trailer for Fool Me Once arrived in early December, just a few weeks before the show was released on New Year’s Day.

Dark and moody, it wasted no time pulling us into a family tragedy where things aren’t quite as they seem. Not long after the widowed Maya has buried her murdered husband does she start to see him pop up in unexpected places. Is she going crazy or is something darker going on?

Watch the trailer below.

What is the plot of Fool Me Once?

Joanna Lumley in Fool Me Once. (Netflix)

Fool Me Once follows ex-Army captain Maya Stern (Keegan) whose husband Joe has been murdered. The case is being looking into by Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, who has his own issues.

Meanwhile Maya's niece and nephew are also seeking the truth about their mum, who was also killed months earlier.

Things take a weird turn when Maya checks her nanny cam and sees her husband, apparently alive, in the house.

According to the promo material, the plot follows these characters on a "thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever".

Who is in the Fool Me Once cast?

Richard Armitage stars as Joe in the series. (Netflix)

The cast list is impressive, with Keegan in the lead and Absolutely Fabulous star Lumley as Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

Joe will be played by The Hobbit actor Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar of Sweet Tooth fame has been cast as Detective Sergeant Kierce.

Other cast members include Dino Fetscher and Emmett J Scanlan.

Is the show different to the book?

Adeel Akhtar in Fool Me Once. (Netflix)

The TV adaptation Fool Me Once is set in the UK, unlike the book, which is set in the US.

Author Coben has said that it is a "pulse pounder".

"A shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart," he said.

"I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”