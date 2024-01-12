Michelle Keegan shares hurt over trolling upsetting her family

Fool Me Once actor Michelle Keegan has shared her "hurt" over how trolling has upset her family in the past. It is one of the reasons she said that her mum Jacqueline does not want to walk out of restaurants with her.

The former soap star, 36, has been firmly in the spotlight once again after the release of Netflix thriller Fool Me Once, a Harlan Coben special drama. In the drama, she takes on the leading female role where her character's military husband is killed in front of her - but things are not as they seem as she later sees him playing with their daughter on a nanny camera the day after his funeral.

No stranger to the bright lights of showbiz, Keegan - who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright - is a natural in front of the camera with her acting work from Our Girl to Brassic but she revealed fame hasn't always been kind to her and her family.

With her heart on her sleeve, the Netflix star - who has been tipped to crack Hollywood - has revealed some of the sad realities that come with being famous. While she normally is private about her private life, Keegan did open up about how her fame can impact her family.

In an honest conversation on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the actor detailed her "hurt" when negative comments upset her mum and her family. One particular incident sprung to mind as she shared her mum no longer wants to walk out of restaurants with her because of unkind comments about the photographs that were taken.

The Coronation Street star said on the podcast: "I can deal with it when it is me but when it affects my family, that's when it's hurtful. I remember once I stepped out of a restaurant with my mum and we got pictured and I remember my mum reading the article, I don't know why she did but I told her not to, and she read the comments. That really affected my mum, really bad. Now, she won't walk out of restaurants with me, because of that reason."

Michelle Keegan attends a photo call for the new Netflix series, Fool Me Once. (Getty)

Having had much experience in the limelight herself, podcast host and TV presenter Cotton had plenty of sympathy as she responded saying: "It's horrible for your mum." Sweetly, Keegan agreed saying: "I know, I know." The Fool Me Once star said negativity has spurred her onto keep her private life out of the limelight as much as possible. She elaborated: "I kept a lot of my private life private. That's a conscious decision for me. Because of that, I'm a lot happier."

Also, the Netflix star discussed her own personal battle with Imposter Syndrome - which is where a person has an internalised and irrational fear of doubt their accomplishments. She said: "I suffer a lot with Imposter Syndrome. So I will be doing a job, soon I've wrapped in a job, I think I'm never going to work again. It was good while it lasted. That's it. That's me done. I always have that slight panic. No matter what."

