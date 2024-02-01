Michelle Keegan's BBC drama to get second series

Michelle Keegan's BBC drama Ten Pound Poms is officially getting a second series.

The BBC has confirmed that Fool Me Once star Keegan will return to her Ten Pound Poms role as Kate, with Faye Marsay (who plays Annie) and Warren Brown (who portrays Terry) returning for series two as well.

Also back for more? Rob Collins as Ron, Leon Ford as Bill, Declan Coyle as Stevie, Stephen Curry as JJ, Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, Emma Hamilton as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy as Marlene.

There's no release date yet, but we know we'll see some new faces in this series. They'll include the Skinner family, who have just arrived Down Under from Ireland, and a cunning landlord named Benny Bates.

The BBC show tells the real stories of British immigrants who relocated to Australia after World War II — for just £10.

As for what fans can expect from the new episodes? Now moving into 1957, Kate, Terry and Annie are as determined as ever to make their lives in Australia everything they hoped they would be. Whether that'll be easy, though, is another story...

Ten Pound Poms' writer, creator and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst (who also worked with Keegan on Brassic) was clearly delighted by the renewal news.

"The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight," he said.

"We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under."

Ten Pound Poms airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

