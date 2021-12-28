Michelle Lodzinski's conviction in son's death overturned by state Supreme Court

Michelle Lodzinski's conviction in the death of her 5-year-old son 30 years ago, in what for years had been one of Middlesex County's longest unsolved cases, has been vacated by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

The ruling was announced Tuesday, about two months after the Supreme Court agreed to reconsider its previous split decision upholding Lodzinski's conviction in the 1991 murder of her son, Timothy Wiltsey.

"The Court finds that a rational jury considering the evidence in the light most favorable to the State could conclude that Lodzinski did not take Timothy to the carnival and that she had some involvement in his disappearance, death and burial. But only the purposeful or knowing causing of death constitutes murder, and the prosecution offered no direct or inferential evidence that Lodzinski purposely or knowingly caused Timothy’s death," the court ruling states.

"Bootstrapped inferences cannot substitute for the proof necessary to satisfy an element of an offense. In summation, the prosecutor did not and could not guide the jury on how to rationally choose between reckless manslaughter or purposeful or knowing murder. Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the State, the Court concludes that no rational jury -- without engaging in speculation or conjecture -- could conclude that Lodzinski purposely or knowingly caused Timothy’s death," the ruling states.

The ruling marks a 4-3 decision with Justices Jaynee LaVecchia, Fabiana Pierre-Louis and Judge Jose L. Fuentes, who was temporarily assigned to hear the case, joining in Justice Barry T. Albin's opinion. while Justices Anne M. Patterson, Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina and Lee A. Solomon filed a dissent. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner did not participate.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office declined comment on the ruling.

The May 25, 1991, disappearance of Lodzinski's son, Timothy Wiltsey, was one of Middlesex County's longest unsolved homicide cases. The boy was reported missing from a Memorial Day weekend carnival the young single mother and son had attended together.

The kindergartener’s disappearance prompted a nationwide search and was featured on the television show "America's Most Wanted" and his photo was printed on milk cartons.

Five months later, in October 1991, one of Timothy's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle sneakers was found in a marshy area in Edison's Raritan Center, near where Lodzinski had once worked. In April 1992 the boy's skeletal remains and a blue blanket also were found in the Raritan Center.

Lodzinski was long considered the prime suspect in her son's disappearance and death, but she was not arrested and charged until Aug. 6, 2014, on what would have been Timothy's 29th birthday, after she had been indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury. At the time of her arrest, she was living in Florida with her two teenage sons, who both testified during her trial.

The indictment stemmed from a cold case review by the prosecutor's office that determined the blue blanket found with Timothy's remains had not been shown to all his babysitters. Three babysitters testified at trial that they recognized the blanket as belonging to Timothy because they had seen it at Lodzinski's South Amboy home.

