Michelle Lynch: Contractor working in the Reading School District arrested in online sex sting

Jan. 12—City police have arrested a contractor doing work in the Reading School District on charges in an online attempt to arrange sex with a teen girl.

Jeremy Kreiser, 34, Fleetwood, was taken into custody Tuesday and the school district was immediately notified, officials said.

Police say Kreiser, who was involved with construction at Reading elementary schools, engaged in an inappropriate social media conversation with a law enforcement officer posing as a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Kreiser attempted to lure the teen into a meeting outside of the elementary school where he was working. He was arrested after taking steps to carry out a meeting, police said.

Kreiser is charged with attempted unlawful contact of a minor and attempted indecent assault and is awaiting preliminary hearing. Arraignment information was not available.

The Reading School District issued an emailed statement Tuesday night that read, in part:

"The safety and security of our students is our top priority. We thank the Reading Police Department for their proactive investigation to keep our children safe from online predators.

"The arrest happened outside of one of our schools. Per our communications protocol, school officials notified families via email and phone call today about the incident.

"Students were largely unaware of the incident, and there was no risk of harm to any students or staff, according to the Reading Police Department. Per district policy, contractors are required to submit clearances for all employees and subcontractors prior to beginning work on a RSD project. The district confirmed this long-standing process was followed, and there was nothing included in the individual's clearances that would have prevented them from working with the construction firm on a RSD project."