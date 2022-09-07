Michelle Obama Appears To Throw Shade At Trump: 'Once Our Time's Up, We Move On'

During the unveiling of the official White House portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama on Wednesday, the former first lady took the opportunity to thank the many people who have helped her and the former president over the years.

Oh, and also to throw shade at Donald Trump.

It happened while she was talking about how events like the unveiling were significant because it highlighted the American ideal of a peaceful transition of power after a presidency is over.

“You see, the people that make their voices heard with their vote. We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power,” Obama said at the unveiling ceremony.

Obama noted that her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, called the White House home longer than other place they’ve lived. But she emphasized the residency is, by necessity, only temporary.

“Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here. And, once our time is up, we move on. And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits,” she said.

The “once our time is up, we move on” line was taken by many as a side-eye to her husband’s successor, Donald Trump, who keeps falsely claiming he should still be president despite massive evidence to the contrary.

You can see her comments below.

The video of Michelle Obama:



"We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power. Those of us lucky enough to serve work, as Barack said, as hard as we can, for as long as we can — as long as the people choose to keep us here — and once our time is up, we move on." pic.twitter.com/2fns1hx3NG — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2022

