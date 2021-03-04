Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DeMicia Inman
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The former First Lady shared how she and her husband handle communicating with their young-adult daughters.

During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters.

Read More: Michelle Obama to young readers: ‘The process of becoming isn’t finite’

“I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22. “If you sit around the dinner table, me and Barack, we can’t get a word in edgewise and we like it like that. We want to hear their thoughts and their opinions. That’s where it begins.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The best-selling author also shared her feelings going into the inauguration of President Joe Biden. theGrio reported Mrs. Obama became a trending topic after the event for her chic burgundy suit and flowing, bouncy curls. The stylist behind the hairdo was overbooked with appointments after images of the former First Lady circulated social media.

“It was a glorious day. The sun was shining. The mood was wonderful, but it was also mixed. I think everyone was concerned about more riots,” she remembered. “We were sure that things were under control. When you see fellow American’s storming the Capitol, that sits with you. That reality was with us on the stage. “

She continued, “but to watch our friend Joe Biden, and Jill [Biden], stand there with their beautiful family, to see Kamala [Harris] and her family, standing there brave and bold knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track.”

Read More: Barack, Michelle Obama to appear in YouTube Original’s ‘Black Renaissance’

Mrs. Obama also shared how she hopes there will be a new America on the horizon.

“It feels different. What gives me, even more, hope is what happened at the polls in November. We’ve got to march, we’ve got to protest and we have to vote. We have to be educated. We have to be informed. Young people are starting to put those pieces together and understand it’s not either-or, its’s all of it.”

Malia and Sasha are included in the group of aforementioned young people who are taking action. theGrio reported that the Obama sisters joined in on Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 as the country experienced a new wave in calls for social justice and against police brutality. theGrio reported the former president confirmed their attendance.

“They had a very clear sense of what was right and what was wrong and [of] their own agency and the power of their voice and the need to participate,” Obama said according to the report. “Malia and Sasha found their own ways to get involved with the demonstrations and activism that you saw with young people this summer, without any prompting from Michelle and myself, on their own initiative.”

President Obama Gives Tribute To VP Biden In The State Dining Room
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: (AFP OUT) Malia Obama (L) and Sasha Obama look on durinng a ceremony presenting the Medal of Freedom to Vice-President Joe Biden at the State Dining room of the White House on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Malia Obama has also kept busy initiating her career. According to theGrio multi-hyphenate Donald Glover signed a deal with Amazon and enlisted the eldest Obama daughter for the ride. He will create and executive producing multiple projects for Amazon Prime Video and she has been staffed as a writer.

Obama, currently a student at Harvard University, has already dipped her toe in the TV and film industry for quite some time. In 2015, she interned for the popular HBO series, Girls. Back in 2017, the creator of Girls, Lena Dunham, had nothing but glowing things to say about former President Obama’s eldest daughter.

“She’s an angel…she was interested and she was interning at HBO and they thought, you know, what if she comes a couple days a week to the set of ‘Girls.’ She loved the show. Obviously, we weren’t making her go get our coffee, but she wanted to do all the jobs, that was the cool thing. She was totally enthusiastic,” she revealed in 2017.

This article contains additional reporting by theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Michelle Obama Says She and Barack Can't Get a Word in with Sasha and Malia

    "We like it like that."

  • The Obamas' White House Changes For Malia & Sasha Obama Ruffled Some Staff Feathers

    When we look at Malia and Sasha Obama today, we see a burgeoning TV writer and TikTok star (kidding, kind of). But not too long ago, they were just two young girls trying to balance their normal lives with having their dad Barack Obama take over as President of the United States — kind of […]

  • The Obamas’ Super-Private Approach to White House Staff Took a 180 Under the Trumps

    When a new family comes into the White House there are notably a few changes that are bound to occur. It’s no secret that the Obamas and the Trumps had a very different outlook on how they would be spending their time in their new home. And a new article in The New Yorker revealed […]

  • Michelle Obama sends powerful message for next generation of leaders

    The former first lady talks with Robin Roberts in her first interview since the inauguration about a new version of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” for young readers.

  • Serena Williams and Her Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Star in a New Stuart Weitzman Campaign Together

    Like mother, like daughter.

  • Arsenio Hall on Beyoncé wanting him to surprise Jay-Z at her 'Coming to America' party

    Arsenio Hall chats with USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander about "Coming 2 America," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews set wedding date

    Sterling Skye Mahomes just arrived and now the happy couple gets to plan a wedding.

  • U.S. House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records

    A U.S. House of Representatives panel has reissued a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday it needs the documents to address "conflicts of interest" by future presidents. In a court filing on Tuesday, House lawyers told a judge that the House Oversight Committee reissued a subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, on Feb. 25.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • Donald and Melania Trump had Covid vaccinations before leaving the White House

    Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against the coronavirus in January before leaving the White House, an adviser to the former president said on Monday. "President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the adviser said without providing any further details. Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously. Mr Trump, in a speech on Sunday, his first since leaving the White House, said everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has left more than 500,000 people dead in the United States. Some of Mr Trump's supporters have expressed scepticism about being vaccinated. Mr Trump came down with Covid-19 in early October and was hospitalised for several days in a suburb of Washington.

  • Biden says U.S. will have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every adult by end of May

    The administration has been working to increase the supply and distribution of the three authorized vaccines.

  • Katherine Heigl on raising adopted daughters and having conversations about white privilege: 'I had been so naive'

    The 42-year-old actress opens up about life on a ranch with her husband, three children and lots of animals.

  • Pentagon probe slams ex-White House Dr. Jackson's behavior

    The Department of Defense inspector general released a scathing report Wednesday on the conduct of Ronny Jackson, now a congressman from Texas, when he worked as a top White House physician. The internal investigation concluded that Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy on drinking alcohol on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted worries from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper medical care. The years-long investigation into Jackson, who was elected to the House in November, examined allegations into his conduct during his time serving the administrations of both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

  • Back to school for Jill Biden, new education chief

    Jill Biden, the teacher in the White House, along with new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona go back to school in a public push to show districts that have yet to transition back to in-person learning that it can be done safely. (March 3)

  • 'The fight goes on': Carla Bruni and French conservatives rally round Sarkozy

    Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative political allies and his singer-songwriter wife have rallied to the defence of the former French president after a court convicted him of corruption, but his leftist foes hailed the verdict, saying justice had been served. A Paris court on Monday ruled that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. In a stunning fall from grace for a man who as president from 2007 to 2012 bestrode the national and global stage, Sarkozy was handed a three year jail sentence, suspended for two, though he is unlikely to spend any time behind bars.

  • Jill Biden and Education Secretary Go Back to School

    The first lady spoke highly of the education system in the U.S.

  • How do we handle historic films that don’t share our current values?

    Since the birth of cinema, race relations have been depicted front and center even as Black Americans were left out from telling their story. The problem still exists today.

  • Van Morrison Delivers Some Self-Aware Soul on New Song ‘Latest Record Project’

    Track will appear on singer's upcoming album of the same name

  • What you need to know about Oprah's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview: 'It's not a tawdry tell-all'

    Winfrey has teased that no subject is "off-limits" during the sit-down interview.

  • U.S. DOJ declined to investigate Trump transport chief after inspector general review

    The U.S. Justice Department declined to investigate or prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the inspector general's office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, a report made public on Wednesday said. The report included allegations that Chao directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card or performed other personal errands for her or her father. The report focused largely on Chao's actions related to her family's shipping business, the Foremost Group, which was founded by her father and whose current chief executive is her sister.