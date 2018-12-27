Michelle Obama displaces Hillary Clinton as 'most admired' woman

Americans ranked former first lady Michelle Obama as the most admired woman in the world in Gallup’s annual poll. It’s the first time in 17 years former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton didn’t top the list.

Former President Barack Obama topped the list for most admired man for the 11th year in a row.

Michelle Obama was runner-up to Clinton on the list for the past three years, but she has been in the public eye lately with the publication of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming.”

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, Gallup conducted phone interviews with a random sample of 1,025 Americans, asking them to name the man or woman living in any country who they most admire. The results were published Thursday.

Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton (Photos: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images, Mario Anzuoni/Reuters) More

In voting for most-admired woman, 15 percent named Obama and 5 percent named media executive Oprah Winfrey. Clinton and current first lady Melania Trump tied for third at 4 percent.

Barack Obama topped the men’s list with 19 percent, and President Trump came in second for the fourth consecutive year with 13 percent. Former President George W. Bush and Pope Francis tied for third with 2 percent.

Obama could tie former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme Allied commander in World War II, for being declared most-admired man the most times: 12. Clinton holds the record as most admired woman — 22 times — thanks to decades in public life as first lady, senator and two-time presidential candidate.

The top ten included other prominent women in American politics — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and world leaders, including Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai and television personality Ellen DeGeneres also made the list.

For men, the top-ten list was rounded out by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former President Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama of Tibet, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Gallup has asked Americans this question every year since 1946, with the exception of 1976.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:





See our 2018 year-end features >>>