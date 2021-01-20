Michelle Obama fans compare her stunning inauguration outfit to the modest look she wore to the same event for Trump

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Michelle Obama wore a suit designed by Sergio Hudson to the 2020 inauguration.

People on Twitter applauded the suit and compared it with her 2017 inauguration outfit.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office Wednesday.

It's official: Twitter is obsessed with Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit.

On Wednesday, the Obamas joined several celebrities and politicians who attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Though most of the attention revolved around Biden and Harris, the former first lady's style stole the show online.

Obama donned a plum-colored suit by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer whose luxury ready-to-wear clothing label of the same name is based in California, as Vogue reports.

The Obamas at Biden's inauguration. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The monochromatic look incorporated a flowing overcoat paired with a form-fitting turtleneck and wide-leg pants. Designers who spoke with Insider's Sophia Mitrokostas pointed to Obama's flowing wide-cut pants as a fashion trend to watch in 2021.

She finished it off with a gold belt to cinch the waist, black gloves, and a black face mask to adhere to COVID-19 public-health recommendations.

Sergio Hudson designed the ensemble (pictured here on the runway) worn by Michelle Obama. Getty Images

People on Twitter fell in love with Michelle Obama's outfit and recalled her 2017 inauguration look

The phrase "laid" began trending on Twitter as people pointed out Obama's hairstyle, and many people - including the actor Uzo Aduba - gushed over the former first lady's overall look.

The "Orange Is the New Black" actor wrote: "Can we talk about First Lady, Mrs. @MichelleObama and her look for today's inauguration?"

—Bitch, You Betta Vote! (@Reb1rth_57) January 20, 2021

Many compared Obama's style to the outfit and hairstyle she wore while attending Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration.

At the time, Obama pulled her hair back into a low bun and wore a red coatdress by the designer Jason Wu, Vanity Fair reported.

The Obamas with with President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House on Inauguration Day in 2017. Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

"Every Black woman understands the difference between Michelle's 2017 messy ponytail and the 2021 laid weave," Kimberly Nicole Foster, the writer who founded For Harriet, tweeted. "It's existential."

—Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 20, 2021

Others pointed out what one Twitter user described as the difference between Obama's "modest low bun at Trump's inauguration vs a fully laid & slayed look" at the same event for Biden.

—shaqqy shaqqy rumba (@ShaquelleRaevon) January 20, 2021

—Dr. Hanne Blank (@hanneblank) January 20, 2021

The color purple was most likely an intentional choice

Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren also wore purple outfits to the inauguration. Earlier this week, the incoming first lady, Jill Biden, donned a purple overcoat, gloves, and face mask to an inauguration event.

Politicians have typically worn purple ensembles as a sign of bipartisanship since purple is a "middle-of-the-road" color, combining the blue and red shades associated with the Democratic and Republican parties.

Fast Company's Einav Rabinovitch-Fox pointed out that purple could also represent women's suffrage and even royalty.

