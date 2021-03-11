Michelle Obama: Former US first lady says she is 'moving towards retirement'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former US first lady Michelle Obama gestures on stage of the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on April 9, 2019 during a tour to promote her memoir &quot;Becoming&quot;
Mrs Obama has spoken about life during the pandemic - including teaching herself to knit

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has said she is "moving towards retirement right now" and being selective with the projects she takes on.

Speaking to People magazine, Mrs Obama said she and her husband were building up their foundation for "so we can retire and be with each other".

Since leaving the White House both have remained in political life, including campaigning for President Joe Biden.

There has also been speculation Mrs Obama would herself run for office.

In the new interview, she opens up about her family's experience during the pandemic - including that of their daughters, 19 and 22, moving home from university.

"Our girls were supposed to have emptied out of my nest," she said. "I was sort of celebrating that they were out building their lives and allowing me the emotional space to let them go. Well, they're back!

"This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls," she added, before revealing she had taken up swimming and taught herself to knit to pass time.

'Still work to be done' after Trump

The former first lady, 57, also spoke further about comments she made last year about how she was suffering from "low-grade depression".

"That was during a time when a lot of hard stuff was going on," she said. "We had the continued killing of black men at the hands of police. Just seeing the video of George Floyd, experiencing that eight minutes. That's a lot to take on, not to mention being in the middle of a quarantine. Depression is understandable during these times."

Asked about former President Donald Trump's election defeat, Mrs Obama said: "We breathe for a moment, but there's still work to be done.

"That's why Barack and I are focused on developing the next generation of leaders through the Obama Foundation... so that each year we step further out of the spotlight and make room for them."

She said that she had told her daughters that she was "moving towards retirement" and "chasing summer".

"Barack and I never want to experience winter again," she said. "We're building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other - and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he's got nothing else to do."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the swearing in ceremony of Joe Biden
The couple attended the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden in January

The Obama Foundation's website says it wants to "inspire, empower, and connect people" to change the world. It encompasses a number of fellowship and leadership projects, as well as a project to build the Obama Presidential Centre on Chicago's south side.

The couple have also been involved in a number of other projects since leaving office, including each writing memoirs and embarking on a podcast deal with Spotify.

Mrs Obama is also set to star alongside puppets in an upcoming Netflix show that aims to teach children about home cooking.

During her time in the White House, the former first lady led a health campaign around improving child health.

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce plunges into the red on air travel hit

    The aircraft-engine maker's boss says 2020 was an "unprecedented" year after the collapse in air travel.

  • Piers Morgan leaves ITV's Good Morning Britain after row over Meghan remarks

    It comes as Ofcom receives more than 40,000 complaints over Morgan's comments about the duchess.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for comparing Biden dogs to illegal immigrants in Twitter rant

    ‘I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city,’ said the Colorado congresswoman

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

    Buckingham Palace’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for not forcefully condemning racism and suggesting the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. “Too little, too late” was the verdict of royal commentator Peter Hunt, who also criticized the palace’s 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Split opinion on Meghan, Harry's Oprah interview

    Women's rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said it was "time to hold the monarchy to account" in response to the tell-all television interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.In the interview, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before marrying in to royalty in 2018. Meghan said she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born"."And let's also be clear that when we talk about this issue, particularly the issue of members of the Royal family having conversations about the colour of Archie's skin, that is racist," Mos-Shogbamimu said. "It is, for those who would like to see that as, 'oh it's just family having a conversation', no, it's not. That kind of thinking normalises racism."Royal biographer Anna Pasternak said the interview favored Meghan."Nobody asked her about her relationship with her father, nobody asked her the astonishing fact that she only had one member of her family at her wedding," Pasternak said. "This is a woman who seems to make a habit of falling out with people. But none of Meghan's real behaviour was questioned. It was an absolute exercise in torturing the House of Windsor and I came away with a very distasteful taste in my mouth."Tonja Stidhum, a staff entertainment writer at the African American oriented online magazine The Root, said the interview was "very, very revealing and sobering.""It was just like, 'Oh, my God, this is exactly what it's like to be a Black woman,' only on an upper-level class structure, right?"Stidhum said she wasn't surprised to hear about Markle's experience but was devastated to hear the details.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • China could invade Taiwan by 2027, top US admiral warns

    China could invade Taiwan within the next six years as Beijing rapidly steps up its military challenge to American forces in the Indo-Pacific, a top US commander warned on Tuesday. "I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Admiral Philip Davidson, head of Indo-Pacific command, told a US Senate committee. "Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he said. The Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as its own even though it has never ruled there, has repeatedly threatened to invade its territory, and in recent months has intensified its aggressive military activity around the island. The democracy of 23 million lies at a critical mid-point of the strategic so-called “first island chain,” which is integral to both Chinese and US military doctrine.

  • Only a third of Americans think Biden's stimulus bill is too big, survey finds

    Despite Republican opposition to the stimulus bill, Americans overwhelmingly support its passage, a new Pew survey finds.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump

    President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Wake Up Call: 10-year-old starts own newspaper

    Tuesday's Wake Up Call comes from a very creative 10-year-old in Sudbury!

  • Bitcoin bonanza for remote Siberian data center

    This data center may be in the middle of nowhere - Siberia to be exact - but it is right in the heart of the booming cryptocurrency phenomenon. Located 25-hundred miles from Moscow, the vast data center run by Russia’s BitRiver is capitalizing on cheap local hydroelectric power to reap the rewards of bitcoin’s heavy reliance on computing power and electricity to fuel the cryptocurrency’s global rise. Bitcoin is earned - or mined - by using a computer to help process the uncrackable digital transaction record that underpin the digital currency.…which requires an unspeakable amount of energy. That’s where BitRiver comes in, says Ivan Kaap, he’s the deputy director-general of the company’s cryptocurrency mining center. "Our installed capacity is 100 megawatts per hours. Around 70,000 units of equipment are installed here, in this data centre, which is the largest in the Post-Soviet area. There is nobody larger than us here. We have contracts with over 80 clients from every region around the globe.” And BitRiver is planning to expand its capabilities to provide its services on the cheap to even more of the bitcoin industry.Another 100 megawatt data center is already under construction. Bitcoin, the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency, is in the midst of a surge right now. The price has catapulted almost 300 percent since the start of November - topping $50,000 for the first time - as it catches on with small investors and corporations like Tesla alike. But there’s a downside to bitcoin’s popularity - it exacts a toll on the environment due to its large carbon footprint. In order to reduce that, BitRiver data centers are built in regions where there is surplus electricity and renewable energy sources nearby, operating 90% on green power. It’s also leveraging the eight-month-long Siberian winters, which help keep data centers from overheating as the machines work feverishly to meet the demand for more bitcoins.

  • GameStop shares rally for a fifth day

    Shares of GameStop are on fire once again - up for a fifth straight session on Tuesday. The latest surge coming ahead of an expected shake-up of the gaming retailer's business. It has tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is also a major GameStop shareholder and board member, to oversee a transition away from its reliance on brick-and-mortar sales to focus more on e-commerce.The stock is also getting a boost from speculation that small investors will take portions of their upcoming $1400 stimulus checks and pour it into the market. And with GameStop still a highly mentioned stock on social media forums like Reddit's WallStreetBets - some investors believe the stock will see a boost. But this stock has been anything but a sure bet. After surging to a record high of $482 a share in January as the poster child for the so-called meme rally - it has been cut in half - but that still is way above where it started the year.That Reddit-induced frenzy, which sparked an epic battle between small-time investors and Wall Street hedge funds, got so heated online trading app Robinhood at one point halted trading in the stock. The saga prompted another Congressional hearing on Tuesday. As for the stock, there are strategic risks ahead. The company has to successfully find a way to offset the pressure its retail stores are under as more customers gravitate toward digital downloads of video games. But some investors still think GameStop will come out a winner and are reluctant to stop buying this stock.

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico