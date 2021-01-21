Michelle Obama’s hair stylist flooded with appointment requests following inauguration

Biba Adams

‘I am so grateful for all the love, mentions, tags and memes,’ Obama hair whiz Yene Damtew wrote on Instagram.

Popular former First Lady Michelle Obama — who many refer to as America’s “Forever FLOTUS” — absolutely stole the show at Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, helped by a shiny mane of bouncing, flowing curls.

Obama hair wizard Yene Damtew says she and her squad of stylists have been flooded with hundreds of appointment requests in just one day.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden Wednesday. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)
“My team and I have received literally hundreds of DMs and emails about hairstyling services at Aesthetics Salon,” Yamtew wrote on Instagram. She shared that while she may not be available, her team is happy to help, and in the post, she leaves instructions on how her new fans can book an appointment.

“I am so grateful for all the love, mentions, tags and memes,” she adds, with a laughing emoji. “You all have brought me so much joy today. I’m truly humbled.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Mrs. Obama walked hand and hand with her husband, former President Barack Obama, as her shoulder-length barrel curls swayed and glistened with every step. Black Twitter users were so enamored with Mrs. Obama’s hair that the word “laid” began to trend.

“Hair, LAID. Waist, CINCHED. Fit, BIG DRIP – my forever First Lady did not come to play,” wrote one user.

Her bouncing Inauguration Day curls have been written about in several beauty and style publications. Glamour wrote that “the hair was just the icing on top of her inauguration look.” The magazine’s staffers noted that “Truly, it doesn’t matter whether she’s rocking her natural curls, a protective style, or a flawless pressed look, her every hair move ends up in the group chat. That’s just the power of Michelle Obama.”

Demtew told PopSugar that her styling was inspired by the occasion, saying: “I wanted to create a sleek look that would turn heads, but I also wanted a style that would sustain for several hours without me by her side for a quick touch up.”

She let it be known “the bigger curls are easier to manipulate and hold very well.”

The master stylist has been working with Mrs. Obama for more than 10 years and said “she trusts me to pick a style that will work, and I trust her to allow me some creativity.”

