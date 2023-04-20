Michelle Obama’s Jab At Donald Trump Has Jimmy Fallon In Stitches

Michelle Obama — appearing on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” ― zinged Donald Trump for breaking with the presidential tradition of inviting immediate predecessors back to the White House to unveil their official portraits.

Host Jimmy Fallon noted how the former first lady had only recently returned to the White House for the first time since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left office in January 2017.

“No. Wasn’t invited,” Obama deadpan responded.

“Oooh, shade,” she then joked.

The audience lapped up the dig and Fallon burst into laughter.

Watch the video here:

The Obamas made their first joint return in September for the unveiling of their official portraits, an experience she called “beautiful.”

“It’s a tradition,” she explained. “You do your official portraits, the next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back, so these pictures have been done for a long, long time.”

“It’s also a time for the staff to come back and reminisce and be together,” she added. “It’s a ritual.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Obama dissed the “bad” cocktails mixed by daughters Sasha and Malia and recalled what went down when her husband became the unofficial coach of their fourth-grade basketball team.

Watch the second part of the interview here:

