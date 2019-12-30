Michelle Obama repeats as 'most admired woman' in Gallup's 2019 poll originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been named the "most admired woman" in the world for the second year in a row.

Obama, 55, bested current first lady Melania Trump in the 2019 results of an annual poll released Tuesday by Gallup.

(MORE: 'Michelle Obama effect' sees more black women seeking fertility treatment 1 year after 'Becoming')

Obama was the only woman to rank in double digits, with 10%, according to Gallup. After Obama and Trump (who garnered 5% of votes), former talk show host Oprah Winfrey and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg tied for fourth place with 3% each on the most admired women list.

PHOTO: Former first lady Michelle Obama attends the Girls Opportunity Alliance program with Room to Read at the Can Giuoc Highschool in Long An province, Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2019. (Yen Duong/Reuters, FILE) More

Obama's husband, former president Barack Obama, tied President Donald Trump this year for most admired man. It is Barack Obama's 12th time in the top spot and the first time for President Trump, according to Gallup.

Gallup has asked Americans each year since 1948 to name which man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most. This year's results are based on a Dec. 2-15 poll by Gallup.

(MORE: Michelle Obama receives Grammy nomination for audio version of memoir)

Michelle Obama was also named world's most admired woman in July in an annual study conducted by online research firm YouGov.

The former first lady's memoir, "Becoming", was the bestselling book of 2018.

Obama may also soon be able to add Grammy winner to her resume. She was nominated in the best spoken word category for the audio version of "Becoming."