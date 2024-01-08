Michelle Obama reveals she is 'terrified' about potential results of the 2024 election

WASHINGTON — Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed she’s "terrified" about the potential results of the 2024 presidential race, calling it a fear that keeps her up at night.

“Our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit – it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted,” Obama said on an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast released on Monday, adding "I am terrified about what could possibly happen."

“The fact that people think that government — ‘eh, does it really even do anything?’ — and I’m like ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted,’” Obama said. “And I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up.”

Without naming former President Donald Trump or other leaders, Obama also said she believes the “tone and tenor” of messages matter among the nation's leaders.

“We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds. That is not authenticity to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us – what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position,” she told Shetty.

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Obama also suggested that there is a double standard surrounding Trump’s indictments, arguing that a Black man in America could not face four sets of criminal charges and still run for president.

“Other people can be indicted a bunch of times and still run for office. Black men can’t. You just learn to be good. And in the end, you benefit from that extra resilience,” said Obama.

Her comments come after the Washington Post reported last week that former President Barack Obama advised President Joe Biden to change the structure of his reelection campaign and warned him of Trump’s potential return to the White House.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found Biden losing support among young, Hispanic and Black voters. Biden claims support of 63% of Black voters, a decline from the 87% support he held in 2020, according to the Roper Center.

He also trails Trump with Hispanic voters by 5 percentage points, 34% to 39%. And among young voters, Trump leads 37% to 33%.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michelle Obama says she is 'terrified' about 2024 election