Michelle Obama says inauguration is end of ‘disturbing era of chaos’

Jared Alexander

The former First Lady took to Instagram to speak on today’s historic transition of power

In an Instagram post, former First Lady Michelle Obama says the inauguration is the end of a “disturbing era of chaos.”

Obama has certainly not held back her feelings on the Trump administration. She took to Instagram this morning to comment on today’s transition of power.

Under a picture from former President Barack Obama’s inauguration day in 2008, she wrote, “Today is the day. After a disturbing era of chaos and division, we are entering the next chapter of American leadership with the inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Right now, I’m feeling more than just relief at putting the past four years behind us. I’m feeling genuinely hopeful for what’s to come.”

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read More: Michelle Obama shows off natural hair in birthday snap

She goes on to call President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris leaders “our nation deserves,” and that “most of all, they’re guided by empathy, honesty, and a willingness to put the needs of our country before their own. They’re determined to make life better for all Americans, and I know they will bring us back the stability that has been sorely lacking through what has been a devastating pandemic.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Although striking an optimistic tone for this day, Obama still recognized that there is still plenty of work still to be done in this country.

She explained, “It’s no secret that the work ahead will be challenging. And no one person, even a president, is capable of waving a magic wand and fixing the problems that persist in this country. But this past year I’ve seen folks from all over America step up like never before, whether it was peacefully protesting against racial injustice, registering first-time voters, or simply making sure a neighbor could safely get their groceries. It feels like we might finally be getting some momentum.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Read More: Michelle Obama to tech giants: ‘Ban Trump for good’

Obama also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the insurrection on Jan. 6.

She wrote, “and for those who call others unpatriotic for simply taking a knee in silent protest, for those who wonder why we need to be reminded that Black Lives Matter at all, yesterday made it painfully clear that certain Americans are, in fact, allowed to denigrate the flag and symbols of our nation. They’ve just got to look the right way.”

