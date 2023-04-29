Michelle Obama steals the show at Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona

The Daily Beast

U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA bullhorn-wielding Pennsylvania woman breached the U.S. Capitol with her husband on Jan. 6, took selfies in Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office, then kicked a cop in the groin on her way out, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday.Jeanette Mangia, 44, and Joseph Pastucci, 49, were arrested by FBI agents in New Cumberland on Wednesday, more than two years after the failed pro-Trump insurrection. They each face nine criminal counts, co