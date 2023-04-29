Michelle Obama steals the show at Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona
Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen on stage and performed backing vocals during his concert in Barcelona, Spain.
Actress Kate Capshaw also made a surprise appearance. Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen for “Glory Days” in Barcelona: Watch Alex Young
People in Barcelona had to do a double take on Friday when former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and film maker Steven Spielberg joined the throngs of tourists to visit some of the city's main sites - albeit with added security. The trio were in Barcelona to attend a concert by pal Bruce Springsteen at Barcelona's Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday night. Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen dined at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel on Thursday.
Former First Lady displayed her vocal and tambourine-playing skills at Springsteen’s Barcelona show
