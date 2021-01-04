Michelle Obama urges participation in Georgia runoff election at drive-in voting event (WhenWeAllVote.org)

Michelle Obama urged supporters in Georgia to participate in the state’s runoff election as she appeared by video at a drive-in voting event.

The concert was organised by the non-partisan When We All Vote organisation, which the former first lady co-chairs with celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The event saw performances by the likes of rapper Rick Ross and DJ Drama.

“Hey Georgia, January 5th is your last day to make your voice heard in the runoff election for the US senate,” said Ms Obama in the video.

“Remember there are a lot of people out there who are counting on you to sit this election out.

“But if you take charge of your power you and the folks in your community can determine the direction of this state and this country.”

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are involved in tight races against incumbent senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

If Mr Ossoff and Mr Warnock can win both races it will give Democrats control of the senate as vice-president elect Kamala Harris will break all ties once sworn in.

The Republicans need to win just one of the seats in order to give Mitch McConnell control of the high chamber again.

“Thousands of people from Savannah to Augusta to Atlanta have already voted and we are counting on you to talk to your friends and family about making a plan to vote on election day, Tuesday 6 January, and I know we can count on you because you are leaders when it comes to voter participation,” added Ms Obama.

“When we all vote we make sure we are the ones shaping our future.”

