Michelle Parker: Nothing found in search related to case of missing woman

Orlando police searched the backyard of a home on Wednesday related to the search for Michelle Parker who disappeared nearly 12 years ago.

No one has ever been arrested in connection to her disappearance, but her ex-fiancé Dale Smith has long been the prime suspect. On Wednesday morning, officers started searching the yard of Smith’s father’s home.

Investigators used ground-penetrating radar to search the yard of the home, focusing on a concrete slab. Officers said nothing was found during the search.

Parker was 33 when she disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011.

In 2022, Channel 9 aired a special called “The Search,” highlighting cases of missing women in Central Florida, including Parker. You can watch the special here.

Photos: Orlando police search home related to case of missing woman Michelle Parker

Days after the special aired, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case. The donor requested that the money go through the family, not through Crimeline.

Anyone with information on Parker's disappearance can call the $200,000 tip line at 386-402-3729 or email MP200KTIPS@gmail.com. They can also report tips to the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2979 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

