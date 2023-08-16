Michelle Parker: Suspect’s father says police were looking for ‘dinosaurs’ at his home

Orlando Police Department detectives arrived at a Rose Boulevard home Wednesday morning with a search warrant in hand.

Investigators said their focus was on a concrete slab in the backyard of a suspect’s father’s home.

From Drone 9, police could be seen using ground-penetrating radar to scan the slab and the area around it for hours, but it turned up nothing.

“It is one more unknown that is now known,” Yvonne Stewart, Michelle Parker’s mother, told Channel 9. “She’s not under that slab.”

No one has ever been arrested in connection to her disappearance, but her ex-fiance Dale Smith has long been the prime suspect. On Wednesday morning, officers started searching Smith’s father’s home.

The search warrant indicated that a slab was poured in 2012 without a permit after Michelle Parker vanished, she said.

Stewart said the lack of a permit was enough for a judge to sign the warrant.

The father of Dale Smith, Parker’s ex-fiancé, sat outside his home Wednesday while the search was underway.

The men have always maintained that they do not know what happened to Parker after she dropped off her twins at Smith’s home in November 2011.

On Wednesday, he had nothing to say about where Parker might be, telling Channel 9 that police were searching his backyard for “dinosaurs,” not the missing woman.

Rajan Joshi, Dale Smith’s attorney, expressed his sympathies for the Parker family but told Channel 9 the following:

“The police have been investigating the wrong person. Whoever did this got away with this a dozen years ago. Had the police not had a single-tunnel solely on Dale Smith, the person who did this would likely have been caught.”

Police did not give details about their search Wednesday, but they do encourage anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward by calling them or Crimeline.

Parker’s family has offered a $200,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

