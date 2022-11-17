Michelle Parker: Today marks 11 years since Orlando woman disappeared

Thursday marks 11 years since Michelle Parker dropped off her twins at her ex-fiance’s house and was never seen again.

Parker was 33 when she disappeared on Nov. 17, 2011.

Her ex-fiance, Dale Smith, was named a suspect in the case, but Orlando police say they are also still looking for other suspects.

Channel 9 aired a special called “The Search” earlier this year, highlighting cases of missing women in Central Florida, including Parker. You can watch the special here.

Read: Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip

Days after the special aired, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case.

The family hopes the new reward money will bring forward information from someone who knows something about Parker’s whereabouts, or something that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Read: Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011

The donor requested that the money go through the family, not through Crimeline. Police said they will take a tip any way they can get it.

Anyone with information on Parker’s disappearance can call the $200,000 tip line at 386-402-3729 or email MP200KTIPS@gmail.com. They can also report tips to the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2979 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: ‘The Search: Tracy Ocasio & Michelle Parker’

