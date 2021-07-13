Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley List Their Pacific Palisades Mansion for $25 Million
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley have decided to part with their Los Angeles-area mansion less than two years after purchasing it in an off-market deal for $22.25 million. According to Dirt, the longtime couple, who have been married since 1993, has listed the property for $25 million.
Located in the coveted Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the brand new Mediterranean-style villa (designed by architect Steve Giannetti in 2019) spans more than 10,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 10 and a half bathrooms. Among the highlights of the home are the airy great room that features a wall of windows that open to the backyard; a library/office area with a stone fireplace and bookshelves; and a massive kitchen with an adjacent lounge and dining space that also looks out onto the outdoor area.
The upstairs main suite includes another fireplace, two bathrooms, and a private patio that offers views of the nearby exclusive Riviera Country Club. There’s also a lower level with a climate-controlled wine cellar, a tasting area, a state-of-the-art screening room, and additional rooms for guests. While the .36-acre lot may not be huge, it does have spacious patios for alfresco living and entertaining, an infinity-edge swimming pool, and a garden.
This isn’t the only property that the legendary actress and Big Little Lies creator have on the market. They are trying to unload another home in Pacific Palisades, listed for $7.3 million, and a 340-acre compound in British Columbia, listed for 28.8 million Canadian dollars ($22.98 million).
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest