Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley List Their Pacific Palisades Mansion for $25 Million

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley have decided to part with their Los Angeles-area mansion less than two years after purchasing it in an off-market deal for $22.25 million. According to Dirt, the longtime couple, who have been married since 1993, has listed the property for $25 million.

Located in the coveted Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the brand new Mediterranean-style villa (designed by architect Steve Giannetti in 2019) spans more than 10,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 10 and a half bathrooms. Among the highlights of the home are the airy great room that features a wall of windows that open to the backyard; a library/office area with a stone fireplace and bookshelves; and a massive kitchen with an adjacent lounge and dining space that also looks out onto the outdoor area.

The upstairs main suite includes another fireplace, two bathrooms, and a private patio that offers views of the nearby exclusive Riviera Country Club. There’s also a lower level with a climate-controlled wine cellar, a tasting area, a state-of-the-art screening room, and additional rooms for guests. While the .36-acre lot may not be huge, it does have spacious patios for alfresco living and entertaining, an infinity-edge swimming pool, and a garden.

See the video.

This isn’t the only property that the legendary actress and Big Little Lies creator have on the market. They are trying to unload another home in Pacific Palisades, listed for $7.3 million, and a 340-acre compound in British Columbia, listed for 28.8 million Canadian dollars ($22.98 million).

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest