PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Regional Hospital has appointed Michelle Ruru as chief operating officer, effective Aug. 1, 2023. Ruru comes to PRH from HCA Healthcare’s Ogden Regional Medical Center, a 238-bed level II trauma center in Utah, where she served as vice president of operations.

“Michelle is coming to us with exceptional experience on both the clinical and operational sides of the business, which will be a great asset to her, and to our colleagues, as she transitions into her new role,” said Dean M. Carucci, chief executive officer of Portsmouth Regional Hospital and market president of HCA Healthcare – New England. “PRH is growing significantly to meet the needs of our community, and her experience leading major projects will be a tremendous benefit as we progress with projects such as the completion of a radiation oncology suite and a new parking lot. We’re confident that Michelle’s skills, enthusiasm, and energy will be a great addition to our team.”

As vice president of operations at Ogden Regional Medical Center, Ruru was responsible for numerous clinical, ancillary, and facility departments including plant operations, imaging services, laboratory, physical therapy, and more. She started her healthcare career at HCA Healthcare’s Cache Valley Hospital in Logan, Utah, in 2008 where she worked in a range of progressively responsible roles from director of wound care, hyperbaric medicine and infusion therapy, to director of ancillary services, which included oversight of nearly a dozen departments throughout the hospital.

Michelle earned both her Master of Business Administration – Healthcare Management, and her Bachelor’s in Business and Healthcare Management at Western Governors University, and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Michelle Ruru appointed Chief Operating Officer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital