Michelle Troconis’ alleged comments about wanting ‘to kill’ and ‘bury’ Jennifer Dulos revealed at trial

Michelle Troconis once said that murdered mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos was a “b****” and that she “should be buried next to this dog”, according to dramatic testimony at her conspiracy to murder trial.

Pawel Gumienny, who was the project manager for Fotis Dulos’ company Fore Group, took the stand on Tuesday in Stamford, Connecticut, where he gave damaging testimony as Ms Troconis’ trial entered its fourth week.

Ms Troconis is on trial for her alleged role in helping her then-boyfriend Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer, who has been missing since May 2019.

Jennifer’s body has never been found but a judge officially declared her dead in October 2023.

During Mr Gumienny’s highly-anticipated testimony, he recalled how just weeks before Jennifer vanished, Ms Troconis made a shocking statement about Jennifer when they learned the Dulos’ family dog was sick and needed to be put to sleep.

Police believe Fotis Dulos was driving Pawel Gumienny’s red Toyota Tacoma on the day Jennifer went missing (Law&Crime)

Dulos, who was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Jennifer, made a comment in the presence of Mr Gumienny and Ms Troconis that she his estranged wife had refused to bring their children over to say goodbye to the dog.

“He (Dulos) said something like, ‘Can you believe that Jennifer won’t even let the kids come over and say goodbye to the dog before we put him to sleep?” Mr Gumienny said.

Mr Gumienny said Ms Troconis then responded with: “That b**** should be buried right next to this dog.”

When prosecutors asked Mr Gumienny about Ms Troconis’ demeanour when she said this, he responded: “I think she was trying to cheer Dulos up. He was heartbroken that his dog was about to be put down.”

Mr Gumienny also testified about another wild comment Ms Troconis allegedly said to him -- this one in the week after Jennifer went missing.

“She said, ‘I’m going to kill that f****** b**** when she turns up,’” Mr Gumienny told the court, to which he replied to her at the time, “don’t say that.”

Mr Gumienny had been helping Ms Troconis move firewood when she made the remark. He explained that she was upset about photos of herself and her daughter that had been posted online by a news outlet in the wake of Jennifer’s disappearance.

Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution (AP)

Police believe Dulos borrowed Mr Gumienny’s red Toyota Tacoma on the day that he allegedly murdered Jennifer in the garage of her New Canaan home on 24 May 2019 after she dropped their five children off at school.

Blood evidence with Jennifer’s DNA was found in the garage and on items found in various trash cans around Hartford. Earlier in the trial, the prosecution showed jurors video of Dulos driving around with Ms Troconis, disposing of the bags.

Dulos killed himself in 2020 after he was charged with murder, leaving Ms Troconis to take the fall on her own.

She is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Ms Troconis has denied any involvement in Jennifer’s disappearance.

During the court’s lunch break on Tuesday, her family once again spoke to the public in her defence.

“She has nothing to do with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos,” Marisela Troconis told reporters.

Mr Gumienny returns to the stand on Wednesday. He received immunity for his testimony, but investigators do not believe he played a role in the crime.