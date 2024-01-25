Michelle Troconis visibly emotional as jury sees video of first police interview

A week after Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared, investigators arrested Michelle Troconis at a hotel in Avon and brought her to the New Canaan Police Department where they interrogated her for hours.

On Thursday, the jury in her trial saw a recording of that interview in a Stamford courtroom, with the video prompting Troconis to wipe away tears as she watched.

The video from June 2, 2019, showed the first of three times investigators questioned Troconis after she was arrested. In it, detectives asked her to recount a play-by-play of her schedule on May 24, 2019, and told her that they thought Farber Dulos might be dead.

“It’s our consensus that Jennifer is still missing and we’re very concerned that she may not be missing but might be deceased,” said retired Connecticut State Police Det. John Kimball, who took the stand on Thursday during the 10th day of Troconis’ trial.

They told Troconis that they believed Dulos, her then-boyfriend, was behind his estranged wife’s disappearance and possible murder.

“Here’s a fact. Fotis killed Jennifer,” investigators are heard saying at one part.

“Oh no,” Troconis replied, hanging her head in the interrogation room.

During the interview, Kimball and other investigators asked Troconis, who at the time was living with Dulos in his Farmington home, where he was the morning of May 24 and if there were any places he might hide his wife’s body. Nearly five years later, her body has never been found, but she has been declared legally dead.

At the time of the interview, investigators were piecing together what happened. They asked Troconis for her help to find Farber Dulos or her remains.

“We’re hoping you can help us find out what happened to Jennifer,” investigators told her, asking at one point: “If you were Fotis and you had to get rid of a body, or if you have to get rid of a body that was in more than one piece, where would you go?”

“Oh my God, I don’t know,” she replied.

Troconis told detectives about properties owned by Dulos’ company, Fore Group, that investigators were already aware of and later searched, including homes at 80 Mountain Spring Road in Farmington and 585 Deercliff Road in Farmington.

In the interview, they asked Troconis about a visit to 80 Mountain Spring Road on the morning of May 24, when Dulos allegedly called her telling her she needed to come clean that house. They later circled back to that line of questioning.

“There’s some things that you’ve been saying that have been very, very detailed and there’s some other things we consider important that you’ve been skipping over,” they said.

“Like what?” she asked.

“Like what was going on at 80 Mountain Spring,” they said.

Troconis said on the afternoon of May 24, Dulos called her and said they had to clean the house before a meeting the next day because it was a mess. She said she drove her Jeep Cherokee there and brought supplies like a vacuum, paper towels, gloves, garbage bags, spray and a “yellow thing with a stick” that she didn’t know the word for.

Investigators were unclear whether she and Fotis traveled there at the same time in separate vehicles or if Dulos was already there when she arrived. Troconis said Dulos was there, in the garage, when she got there. But investigators pushed the topic.

“There’s some stuff that we know you’re not being honest about,” they said during the interview. “Some of the stuff you’re telling us about in the morning we don’t believe to be true.”

Troconis told investigators that she woke up in her daughter’s bedroom that morning, went to her and Dulos’ bedroom, then took a shower with Dulos before making her daughter breakfast and taking her to school.

That timeline would later be included in handwritten timelines and copies of timelines — called “alibi scripts” by investigators — that were found in their home at 4 Jefferson Crossing. The jury heard about those timelines at length on Wednesday.

Troconis said she saw Dulos again in the Fore Group office, which was based out of their home, around 8:15 a.m. Then she was in and out of the house. She later said she could not be 100% certain Dulos was home at all that morning.

Much of the interview zeroed in on a trip Dulos and Troconis took to Albany Avenue on the evening of May 24. The jury saw surveillance videos from this trip earlier in the trial, in which police allege Dulos was driving a black Ford F-150 Raptor dumping evidence related to his wife’s disappearance into trash bins along the route.

They also saw items later pulled from those trash bins, including a bra, a Vineyard Vines shirt, a boxcutter, gloves and ponchos, all stained with a blood-like substance.

Troconis told investigators during the June 2 interview that evening, Dulos suggested they go to Starbucks. She got into the passenger seat of Dulos’ pickup truck and was on her phone, chatting with friends and family and not paying much attention to where they were going.

Then, she said, she noticed they were in an area she had never been in before — she described it as creepy and crowded with construction going on and fire trucks and police cars going by with their lights and sirens on. Then they made a stop.

Dulos, she said, got out and tossed something from the back of the truck into a trash bin. She had to clarify whether that was a trash bin or a dumpster, with investigators describing each to her.

“I wasn’t really paying attention,” she said in the interview. “I’m like ‘Why are we here?’ Like it doesn’t make sense.”

Investigators also asked her whether the trash bags looked heavy or had an unusual odor. She said no, not that she noticed. She then told investigators that the detour didn’t take long.

Kimball told her they knew she and Dulos made over 30 stops in the North End of Hartford on that trip.

“We didn’t stop 30 times, that sounds strange.”

On the stand Thursday, Kimball said that he had been given incorrect information and at the time thought they made 30 stops.

At one point, investigators showed her some surveillance footage of that trip to Albany Avenue that showed someone taking something out of the trash after Dulos placed something into it.

Investigators told her it was a pillow with blood on it.

“That’s Jennifer’s blood. And that’s a pillow from her garage that’s missing.”

“I don’t know anything about that,” Troconis said.

Kimball said on the stand Thursday that that blood was never confirmed to be Farber Dulos’ and that he was using an interrogation tactic at that moment.

After Dulos dropped things into the trash bins and a storm drain, Troconis said she and Dulos went to Starbucks as planned and that she had the receipt to prove it. She bought a Frappucino and a sandwich, she said.

At one point, investigators said they found it odd that she had receipts from that day.

“It sounds very well rehearsed, and planned,” one investigator said.

They asked Troconis if Dulos coached her before the interview. She said he told her to stay calm, and “he said to stick to it.”

“Stick to what?” investigators jumped in. “A story?”

Troconis said he just told her to stay calm.

Investigators called out inconsistencies in her statements and said they knew she was not being fully honest.

“You need to tell us the truth. Because this is very important.

“The stuff you were throwing out … that’s all Jennifer … it belongs to Jennifer,” they said.

“Oh my God,” Troconis can be heard saying back.

Outside the courtroom on Thursday, Troconis’ defense attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said that his client was put through a rigorous interrogation in the middle of the night.

“Keep in mind this is after being up for two days. She was arrested at 11:30 at night in her pajamas,” he said. “She was already in bed, taken out in front of her daughter, taken two hours down to New Canaan for no lawful reason, and then kept up in a cell that was freezing cold. You see they even have to give her a blanket because of how cold it was.”

Schoenhorn had previously objected to the interviews being shown in the trial and were part of lengthy oppression hearings ahead of the trial, but Judge Kevin A. Randolph ruled that the jury would see them.

Before they showed this first video Thursday, they discussed what order they would show them and asked Kimball if Troconis ever asked for an interpreter.

“She did not,” Kimball said.

Kimball was asked if he had any concerns about her ability to understand English — which Schoenhorn has brought up as a concern in connection with her waiving her Miranda rights — and he said he did not.

Schoenhorn said Thursday that if he had been Troconis’ attorney in 2019, he would not have let her do the interview in English. He said Troconis indicated that she “had language difficulty” and asked if the officer spoke Spanish. She has been using a Spanish interpreter during the trial.

“Let’s put it this way, I would never have allowed a client whose first language was not English to subject herself, or himself, to hours of interrogation in a second language,” he said. “She doesn’t know the difference between a garbage receptacle and a dumpster and there’s a few other places where she doesn’t understand words that were being said to her.

The jury is expected to see more video recordings of subsequent interviews in the upcoming days of the trial.

At the end of the interview shown Thursday, Troconis asked what was going to happen next. Investigators told her they couldn’t answer that question until they found Jennifer.

“We all want to find Jennifer,” they told Troconis.

In the video, Troconis breaks down in tears and hugs her lawyer. As she watched in the courtroom Thursday, Troconis was crying.

Court adjourned around 4 p.m. Thursday and was scheduled to continue at 10 a.m. on Friday.