Michelle Williams devotes Golden Globes acceptance speech to a woman's right to choose

Michelle Williams took home the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for her performance in "Fosse/Verdon" on Sunday night.

While accepting her award, the actress delivered an impassioned speech on a woman's right to choose and how it's affected her life.

She said that when females are honored for their contributions to film and television, they are also being acknowledged for "the choices they make as a person, the education they pursue, the training they sought, the hours they put in."

"I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made, and I'm also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice," she continued.

Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Tony-winning director of "Hamilton," Thomas Kail, and is also mother to her 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the late Heath Ledger.

Williams explained that she's tried to live a life that she can "stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over ... one that I carved with my own hand, and I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose."

"To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that scales must and will tip towards our children," she continued.

"I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank god for whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours."

"Women are the largest voting body in the country. Let's make it look more like us." YES. Thank you, Michelle Williams. #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/39vqh6ETvJ — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 6, 2020

She finished her speech with a call to action to voters in the United States.

"So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest," she urged. "It's what men have been doing for years."

"It is what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them," she added. "Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."