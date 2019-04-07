Michelle Wolf zings President Trump for declining to attend WH Correspondents’ dinner: 'I hope it's not because he has windmill cancer'

Michelle Wolf, the comedian who hosted last year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, mocked President Trump, who announced that he will not be attending the event for the third year in a row.

“I hope it's not because he has windmill cancer,” Wolf tweeted Saturday, making reference to Trump’s recent attacks on wind energy, like asserting that the noise from wind-power turbines “causes cancer.”

Wolf hosted the 2018 fundraising dinner, during which she took jabs at the media and members of the Trump administration, calling press secretary Sarah Sanders and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway liars. She also drew criticism from the White House Correspondents' Association for her biting remarks.

"Every time Sarah steps up to the podium,” Wolf said during her roast of Sanders, “I get excited because I'm not really sure what we're going to get: you know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams.”

"I actually really like Sarah,” Wolf went on to say. “I think she's very resourceful. Like, she burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she's born with it; maybe it's lies. It's probably lies," Wolf said.

Comedian Michelle Wolf entertains guests at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner at The Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

Wolf moved on to Conway, saying the president's aide "has the perfect last name for what she does: Con-way."

"You guys have got to stop putting Kellyanne on your shows,” she said. “All she does is lie. If you don't give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie. It's like that old saying: If a tree falls in the woods, how do we get Kellyanne under that tree? I'm not suggesting she gets hurt; just stuck. Stuck under a tree."

Wolf’s controversial set is what some consider the reason this year’s dinner is breaking tradition, booking for its keynote speaker a historian, Ron Chernow, instead of a comedian.

Trump told reporters Friday that instead of attending the annual black-tie dinner on April 27, he plans to hold a rally.

“The dinner is so boring and so negative that we’re going to hold a very positive rally instead,” said the president. “The correspondents' dinner is too negative. I like positive things.”

Trump hasn’t announced the location for his rally, which he said is going to be a “big one,” but the White House Correspondents' Dinner will take place at the Washington Hilton in D.C.

Responding to his plans to skip the dinner, Wolf, at a Power of Women event in New York City, said: “I think it's for the best probably."

"He doesn't have a big enough spine to attend," she added. "A person who can't take someone making fun of them, I don't really care about."

_____

Read more from Yahoo News: