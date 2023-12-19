Michelle Yeoh fulfills promise to her mom with wedding banquet in Malaysia

[Source]

Michelle Yeoh recently held a wedding banquet in Ipoh, Malaysia, for her mother, who missed her wedding with Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in Geneva, Switzerland, in July.

About the ceremony: About 100 close friends and relatives attended the private, invitation-only wedding banquet held on Sunday in the Oscar-winning actor's home city. The celebration reportedly had a whole roasted lamb and satay stalls placed outside the restaurants for the guests.

The ceremony was for a promise Yeoh made to her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh. The older Yeoh previously told China Press that she was not informed about her daughter’s wedding with Todt in Geneva on July 27.

Welcoming the guests: A picture shared from the private wedding banquet shows a poster of the 1997 James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies" at the entrance of the restaurant, showing the 61-year-old actor front and center with co-star Pierce Brosnan's face edited out with the superimposed picture of Todt, 71.

The poster reportedly was captioned, “Love Never Dies, A Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh production, Thursday, July 27, 2023.”

Besides the James Bond poster, the event also showcased the wedding invitation the couple sent to their guests for their July wedding in Geneva, which highlighted that Dec. 17 was the 7,135th day since their first meeting in Shanghai on June 4, 2004.

