Michelle Yeoh's American Born Chinese gets cancelled at Disney

Michelle Yeoh's American Born Chinese has been axed by Disney after just one season.

The series, based on the graphic novel of the same name, debuted last year to great acclaim, though Variety reports that Disney has decided to not move forward with a second season.

The outlet says that the show did not attract a viewership large enough to justify a follow-up. However, the show may still find a new lease of life on another platform, with producers planning to shop it around.

Disney

The story follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager who befriends the son of a mythological god, as he is thrown into a battle with Chinese gods.

As well as Yeoh, the series also stars fellow Oscar-winner and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan and Into the Badlands' Daniel Wu.

While American Born Chinese may have been cancelled, fans can catch Yeoh in the newly-released Netflix series The Brothers Sun.

Netflix

The show follows a gangster called Charles 'Chairleg' Sun (Justin Chien), who travels from Tapei to LA in order to protect his mother (Yeoh) and brother Bruce (Sam Song Li), the latter of whom is unaware of his family's background.

The series features an all-Asian cast and all-Asian writers' room, and stands at an impressive 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In other news, Yeoh recently confirmed that she had become a grandmother, writing on Instagram: "A little miracle on the first day of 2024 we are so truly blessed… Can't tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

American Born Chinese is streaming now on Disney+.

