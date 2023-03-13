Michelle Yeoh's family celebrate Oscar win
Michelle Yeoh’s family and Malaysian supporters erupted in cheers at a special viewing of the Oscars on Monday when she was crowned best actress. (Mar. 13) (AP video Syawalludin Zain)
Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress.
Stars streamed into the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Hollywood & Highland after the big Oscar evening Sunday. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan arrived clutching their new statuettes at the annual Governors Ball, while those on the losing end came to have a little fun and a bite. (Mar. 13)
Michelle Yeoh made Oscars history by becoming the first Asian actress to win best actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
GQ’s Zach Baron, who first wrote about this year’s Oscar-winning actor in 2018, explains why he was so happy to see him win.
Plus, Michelle Yeoh has become the first Asian to win Best Actress, and Brendan Fraser took home his first Oscar for his performance in “The Whale.”
"Hey, Auntie, we love you." —Michael B. Jordan
