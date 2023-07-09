MichelleTroconis,defendant in Jennifer Dulos murder case, wants trial moved to Hartford

Jul. 8—"Ms. Troconis has been the subject of over 15,000 articles authored by national and local news media, many of them taking on a reactionary, sexist and dismissive tone towards Ms. Troconis that presumes her guilt, further inflaming negative public opinion about her in the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District," Jon L. Schoenhorn, Troconis' attorney, wrote in the court filing.

Troconis, 48, has been accused of conspiring with her former boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, to kill his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, at their New Canaan home on May 24, 2019. Police have said Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" and attacked Jennifer Dulos in the home's garage before disposing of her remains.

Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020 while facing murder, kidnapping and other charges in his wife's death and disappearance. The 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos has never been found, but she has been presumed dead by police and her family.

According to arrest warrants, investigators believe Troconis and Fotis Dulos' former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, attempted to establish an alibi for Fotis Dulos while police say he was in New Canaan on the morning of the disappearance.

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

In the court filing, Schoenhorn cited a poll that was commissioned by Troconis' defense team and conducted by an unnamed national polling organization that found 72 percent of about 550 Stamford area residents were familiar with the case. Of those respondents, nearly all believe that one or more of the defendants conspired to kill Jennifer Dulos.

"As the polling data demonstrates, the inflammatory press coverage surrounding this case has created a poisonous trial atmosphere in the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District, due to the close-knit nature of the wealthy community where Ms. Dulos resided, and the prevalence of the metropolitan New York media coverage of the case," Schoenhorn wrote.

Schoenhorn previously unsuccessfully urged the court to relocate the proceedings to Hartford, pointing to the high level of publicity surrounding the case in the Stamford region. He also argued the charges against his client stem from incidents police allege occurred in the Hartford area and not Fairfield County.

In his ruling at the time, Judge John Blawie said he saw "no valid basis, either in law or in fact, to order the transfer of these prosecutions to the Hartford Judicial district over the state's objections."

Troconis, who now lives in another state, is currently free on $2 million bond. In April, a judge granted her request to have her GPS monitoring device removed after being continually tracked for nearly four years.