How Do Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc’s (LON:MBH) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll look at Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Michelmersh Brick Holdings:

0.09 = UK£7.9m ÷ (UK£97m - UK£9.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Michelmersh Brick Holdings has an ROCE of 9.0%.

Is Michelmersh Brick Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Michelmersh Brick Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Basic Materials industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Michelmersh Brick Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Michelmersh Brick Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

AIM:MBH Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Michelmersh Brick Holdings.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings has total liabilities of UK£9.4m and total assets of UK£97m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.7% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Michelmersh Brick Holdings's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.

What We Can Learn From Michelmersh Brick Holdings's ROCE