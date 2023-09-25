Michiana Pottery Tour reaches 12th year

Sep. 24—GOSHEN — Pottery fans from as far away as Ohio and Georgia were in Goshen Saturday.

Sponsored by the Northern Indiana Clay Alliance, now in its 12th year, the Michiana Pottery Tour took place Saturday and Sunday at a total of 10 locations in Indiana and Michigan, five of which were in Goshen.

Trevor Daugherty is owner of Trevor Daugherty Clayworks, one such stop on the tour, operating out of his home and studio on Lincolnway East. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, pottery fans began stopping by to browse his collection of soda-fired pottery works, which come in blue, green and other colors.

"When the kiln is at its hottest temperature of 2,000 degrees, I spray solution into the kiln," he said. "It creates unique surfaces on every pot."

A Goshen native, Daugherty is a graduate of both Bethany Christian High School and Goshen College. He and his wife Bre have two daughters — Elona, 5, and Georgia, 6 months. He said that Goshen has a strong ceramic tradition, so the local community is very supportive of his work. Friends were on hand, wearing custom T-shirts, to help with the Saturday showing.

"We've certainly had rainy years, but this one is pretty good," he said of the turnout his studio had seen as of early afternoon.

Ally Mast, Goshen, stopped by to browse the items.

"This is the first time I've been to the tour," she said.

Madelene Bussert, North Webster, stopped by the Clay Artists Guild building along the Millrace shortly before 2 p.m.

"I'm here to support other artists in our area," she said.

There, a total of six artists had their work on display: Eric Kaufmann, Bruce Bishop, Seth Krabill, Cindy Cooper, Jerry Lapp and Kristen O'Dell.

"Right now I'm working out of my home and studio and the pottery guild," said Kaufmann, a former teacher of ceramics and other art media at Bethany Christian High School.

Kaufmann, a native of Tiskilwa, Illinois, and a Goshen College graduate, lives in Goshen with his family. He said he noticed a "peak flow" around 1:41 p.m.

"There was a little dip around lunch, but now I'd say we have a healthy crowd now," he said. "I'm happy to be a part of the Michiana Pottery Tour."

To learn more, visit michianapotterytour.com.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.