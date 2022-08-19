Michigan’s 1931 Abortion Ban Blocked by Judge, State AG Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erik Larson and Evan Peng
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gretchen Whitmer
    49th governor of Michigan
  • Dana Nessel
    American politician and lawyer (born 1969)

(Bloomberg) -- Abortion remains legal in Michigan after Governor Gretchen Whitmer won a court order blocking enforcement of a 91-year-old law criminalizing the procedure, according to the state attorney general.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A preliminary injunction putting the law on hold while Whitmer sues to vacate the statute was issued by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday in a statement. The law had already been put on hold earlier by a temporary restraining order.

The US Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade had made the long-dormant Michigan law a threat to abortion access in the state.

“Absent this preliminary injunction, physicians face a very real threat of prosecution depending on where they practice,” Nessel said. “There is no doubt that the statute criminalizing abortion is in direct conflict with the ability of the medical community to provide the standard of care consistent with their education, training, expertise and oath.”

Michigan’s abortion ban dates back to 1846 but was updated 91 years ago to add a manslaughter charge. Whitmer filed a lawsuit seeking to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s state constitution after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked in May.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Climate Law Means California Can Cut Solar Perk, Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A utility-backed coalition in California has a new argument to slash incentives for rooftop-solar systems in the Golden State: The renewable sector, it says, doesn’t need the subsidy to grow because of support in the new federal climate bill.Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate

  • Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

    AccuWeather's Enhanced RealVue™ satellite imagery shows the budding tropical system over the Bay of Campeche on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized. Meteorologists have been scruti

  • UN chief visits Ukraine's Odesa port

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Friday, accompanied by Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. (Aug. 19)

  • CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

    Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according to the Douglas County Department of Health in Omaha. Health officials believe the child became infected while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, a few miles west of Omaha.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Florida's Election Cops Charged 20 People With Voter Fraud

    "This is just the first step" in the state Office of Election Crimes and Security crackdown, the GOP governor said.

  • Alex Jones Dumps Trump for Ron DeSantis, Who Is ‘Way Better’

    InfoWarsFar-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he has found “someone way better” than former President Donald Trump to support for president in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.The InfoWars host and “Stop the Steal” advocate announced on his broadcast this week that he had “pigheadedly” supported the twice-impeached ex-president for years, but those days were long gone.An outspoken anti-vaxxer, Jones claimed to his audience that he already “disagreed” with the Trump administration’s Operat

  • ‘Just Shocking’: Inflation Buoys GOP’s Hopes to Flip Senate Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Las Vegas Strip is again teeming with tourists, its casinos are minting billions and more people than ever are now working in Nevada. But soaring housing costs and gasoline prices have handed Republicans an opportunity to flip a US Senate seat and reverse years of Democratic gains in the state.Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to

  • U.N. chief calls for demilitarizing area around Ukraine nuclear plant

    U.N. chief calls for demilitarizing area around Ukraine nuclear plant

  • Trump-related investigations play out in Florida and New York

    A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to submit a redacted version of the affidavit supporting the FBI's search of former President Trump's Florida home for possible public release. Meanwhile, in New York, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty in a tax fraud scheme. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.

  • Macron calls Putin after a nearly three-month hiatus

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 19 AUGUST 2022, 17:37 French President Emmanuel Macron has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time in a long time. So far, only the Russian side has spoken about the call, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax.

  • Letters to the Editor: To break Trump's charisma, focus on his followers, not him

    A sociologist says the key to diminishing Trump's appeal is to understand the fears and alienation of the people who find him charismatic.

  • Russia May Delay Annexation Moves as Ukraine Invasion Progress Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin is considering the possibility of putting off votes to annex territories it’s taken in southern and eastern Ukraine as its military advances in the regions have stalled, a potential setback to Russia’s drive to cement its gains.Most Read from BloombergXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Y

  • Ethiopian Airlines pilots 'overshoot runway after falling asleep'

    The Ethiopian Airlines pilots dozed off at 37,000ft but woke to land the plane, an aviation journal says.

  • Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say

    A federal judge on Tuesday unsealed documents that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.

  • Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

    "Programs and officials would have been notified," former DOJ official David Laufman said of Trump's claim he declassified all the Mar-a-Lago docs.

  • Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham thinks there's nothing surprising on Mar-a-Lago surveillance tapes: 'I think what we would see is hardworking FBI agents doing their jobs'

    Stephanie Grisham said she's not "surprised" Trump hasn't released the footage yet "only because I don't think there is anything there."

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers

    The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.

  • Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

    A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling Friday.

  • Mitch McConnell Is Shook About Not Getting the Senate Majority Title Back

    Previously The Root wrote about how Senate Republicans have no plan to present to the American people as to why they should take control after the midterm elections. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t helping matters by thinking people still have stimulus money to spend as inflation remains high. With 21 Republican seats up for election, McConnell is facing the hard realization that he may not be getting the Majority title anytime soon.

  • Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney

    "There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.