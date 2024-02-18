BRIGHTON — A state commission wants to hear from Livingston County residents on how opioid settlement funds should be used.

A listening session is slated for Thursday, Feb. 22, at the student auditorium at 2|42 Community Church, 7526 Grand River Ave. in Brighton.

Providers, including law enforcement, courts and church groups, will meet from 9-11 a.m. That's followed by community members at 12 p.m. The Michigan Opioid Advisory Commission is facilitating the event.

Funds from national opioid settlements are being received by state and local governments throughout the country, according to the OAC. The money was awarded for alleged harms caused by companies that marketed, manufactured, distributed and sold pharmaceutical opioids.

The OAC is asking communities to get involved in the planning and use of the funds. The state of Michigan expects to receive $800 million over the next 18 years. Municipalities will receive 50%.

Anne King-Hudson, director of Recovery Advocates in Livingston, said the listening session's purpose is to hear from members of the public affected by the opioid epidemic.

“There’s hardly anybody who hasn’t been touched by this,” King-Hudson said.

Livingston County has the ninth highest fatal overdose rate in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. There were 96 overdose deaths among Livingston County residents between Jan. 8, 2020, and June 30, 2023 — according to the Livingston County Health Department.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

“We’re all working together because we want to maximize what we can do in the county to address this issue,” King-Hudson said.

More information is available at council.legislature.mi.gov/Council/OAC or by emailing oac@legislature.mi.gov.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@livingstondaily.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: How should Michigan use $800M in opioid settlement funds?