Michigan AG: Macomb County nursing assistant's neglect led to nursing home resident death

A Macomb County nursing assistant is accused of falsifying records and patient neglect that led to a patient's death at a Richmond nursing home.

Jessica Struhar, 26, was arraigned on one count each of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and intentionally placing false information in a medical record, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. While she was working as a certified nursing assistant at Medilodge of Richmond in 2021, Struhar ignored a 58-year-old resident's mealtime plan of care routine and this led to a choking incident that resulted in his death, the Department of Attorney General alleges.

“The overwhelming majority of those who provide long-term care in Michigan do so with integrity and respect for their important role,” said Nessel. “But when there is a serious breach in the responsibility entrusted to them, there are criminal consequences, and my office will seek accountability.”

John Carlisle: Dog repeatedly escapes Up North shelter, sneaks into nursing home

Nessel's office also alleges that Struhar entered several false medical records about the resident's care while he was receiving life-saving action from emergency responders and hospital personnel.

Each count that Struhar is facing is a four-year felony.

Struhar is due in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 17.

mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: AG: Nursing assistant neglect led to Macomb County nursing home death