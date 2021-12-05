Michigan AG reaches out to high school with offer to probe school shooting





Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) announced on Sunday that she has reached out to the high school that became the scene of a deadly school shooting last week to offer her department's services to look into the events leading up to the incident.

Nessel said in a post on Twitter that her office had reached out to the attorney for Oxford Community Schools to offer help conducting a probe into the events of last Tuesday - and the events that led up to it.

"Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude and are prepared to perform an extensive investigation and inquiry to answer the many questions the community has regarding this tragedy," Nessel said in a tweet.

Nessel's announcement came in response to news that Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne wrote a letter saying that a third-party investigation would be conducted to review the circumstances around the shooting.

"Following yesterday's press conference by the Oakland County Prosecutor, many of our parents have understandably been asking for the school's version of events leading up to the shooting. It's critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made," Throne said in his letter, according to a copy obtained by the Associated Press.

"To that end, I've asked for a third-party investigation be conducted so we leave no stone unturned, including any and all interaction the student had with staff and students," he added.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing 24 counts in connection to allegedly killing four students and injuring seven other people at Oxford High School last Tuesday.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Friday that his parents would be charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter, citing evidence in the days leading up to and on the day of the shooting.

Detroit Police reported early Saturday morning that his parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, had been apprehended; they have both since pleaded not guilty to their charges.

The Hill has reached out to the school district for comment.