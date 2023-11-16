Michigan Animal Rescue League taking donations to feed pets Thanksgiving meals

TechCrunch

The U.S. government says Royal, one of the most active ransomware gangs in recent years, is preparing to rebrand or spin off with a new name, Blacksuit. In an update this week to a previously published joint advisory about the Royal ransomware gang, the FBI and U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA said that the Blacksuit ransomware variant "shares a number of identified coding characteristics similar to Royal," confirming earlier findings by security researchers linking the two ransomware operations. CISA did not say why it released the new guidance linking the two ransomware operations, and a spokesperson did not immediately comment when reached by TechCrunch.