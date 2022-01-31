Michigan attorney general joins investigation of ex-speaker Lee Chatfield

The Michigan attorney general is now involved in a criminal investigation involving former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield and allegations that he sexually assaulted his brother's wife.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the office's involvement in a brief statement late Monday, providing few additional details.

"The department is assisting the Michigan State Police as it continues its investigation. We will not be commenting further given this remains open and ongoing," spokesman Lynsey Mukomel said.

Mukomel declined to say when the attorney general started to assist the investigation or why the office is now involved. News of Nessel's involvement was first reported by Bridge Michigan.

Chatfield, R-Levering, is accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law Rebekah Chatfield over a number of years, including when she was 15. The Free Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sexual violence, but is doing so here with the permission of her lawyer.

She told Bridge the abuse lasted for more than a decade, through the summer of 2021. She filed a report with Lansing police late last year, who forwarded the allegation to Michigan State Police given that some of the allegations involve locations in northern Michigan where both Chatfields have lived for years.

The legal age of consent in Michigan is 16, but it's illegal for an authority figure to have sexual contact with a student or someone in a similar situation who is under 18.

Chatfield is accused of grooming his now 26-year-old sister-in-law for years, having met her at a private religious school where he was a teacher and coach. Lee Chatfield's father remains a leader at the school.

Jamie White, an attorney for Rebekah Chatfield, said Monday he and his client welcome Nessel's involvement in the case.

"I think its unusual and extraordinary when the attorney general steps into a situation like this. I think it speaks volumes for the nature of the situation that we're dealing with," White said.

Lee Chatfield has denied any criminal conduct. A statement issued by attorney Mary Chartier says Chatfield and his sister-in-law had a consensual affair.

"Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims," Chartier said in a statement in January.

Chartier did not immediately respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.

White also previously told the Free Press the ex-speaker may have committed financial misconduct. He has not elaborated on those charges, but suggested Monday the attorney general is well versed in investigating cases related both to finances and alleged sexual misconduct.

"Her goal from day one has been to make sure that nobody else goes through what she went through. That's her 100% focus and goal," White said of Rebekah Chatfield.

Chatfield left office after 2020 due to term limits, but the alleged misconduct occurred while he was in office. Recently, an attorney for the House of Representatives told all lawmakers to save any records related to Chatfield's conduct while in office or his use of House resources.

A spokesman for current Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, previously told the Free Press the lower chamber has reached out to the Michigan State Police and Lansing police to offer assistance with the investigation.

