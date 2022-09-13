Michigan Attorney General says abortion tops all other issues in November

Senator Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) announced plans to introduce a bill that would restrict abortion to 15 weeks nationally, breaking from many Republicans who are trying to steer the national conversation away from abortion. Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Meet the Press NOW after the state’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of putting the abortion referendum on the ballot.

