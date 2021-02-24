Michigan Attorney General reviewing Clous incident

Feb. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — Prosecutors in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office are weighing whether Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ron Clous should face charges after he displayed a rifle during a livestreamed public meeting, officials said.

"The AG's office is reviewing the case to determine what, if any, charges should be filed," said AG spokesperson Ryan Jarvi. "There is no typical time frame for these types of reviews but we will thoroughly examine the case material to determine whether additional action is warranted by our office."

Reached at his home Tuesday evening, Clous declined comment.

The case came to the attention of the AG's office after Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg filed a request for a special prosecutor, following an investigation by the Michigan State Police into a complaint filed by a county resident.

When contacted, State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed an investigation is ongoing, but would not release any details.

The complaint, filed by Kelli MacIntosh, concerned a Jan. 20 incident where Clous retrieved and displayed a rifle in response to a request by MacIntosh during public comment that the board denounce the Proud Boys in light of the group's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A pair of Proud Boys were at a commission meeting last year, and spoke in support of a resolution to make the county a so-called Second Amendment "sanctuary."

Clous' Jan. 20 display inspired an outcry and garnered international headlines.

MacIntosh filed a report with the Michigan State Police regarding Clous' actions.

Commission Chair Rob Hentschel declined comment on the AG review, though said he and other commissioners had been contacted by MSP as part of their investigation of MacIntosh's complaint.

"It is my understanding that anytime a county commissioner is involved, the case would be sent to the State Police, rather than local law enforcement," Hentschel said.

Jarvi declined comment on what charges, if any, were being considered. Criminal defense attorney Jesse Williams, who is not involved in the case, said he thought the AG's office would be looking at the statues for brandishing or misdemeanor assault.

Michigan law prohibits individuals from willfully and knowingly brandishing a firearm in public — a term that refers to "pointing, waving, or displaying a firearm with the intent to cause fear in another person."

Commissioner Bryce Hundley declined comment; Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said he didn't think a crime had been committed.

"I believe Commissioner Clous made a mistake, he didn't commit a crime," Nelson said. "Let's hope the attorney general comes to the same conclusion and the board of commissioners can put this issue in the rear view mirror and do our jobs for the citizens and the county staff."

Nelson said he, like Hentschel, was interviewed by the Michigan State Police after the investigation was opened and said he answered as objectively as he could. Nelson said he didn't see the gun on the screen at the time as he was looking down at his notes. The gun was in view for about seven seconds.

Nelson sought to have Clous censured, something he thought would let the county board move on, but the resolution he brought forward failed on a tie vote.

Commissioner Betsy Coffia also hopes the board can shift away from the incident.

"We need to let the AG's office look into the matter and we'll see what they say," Coffia said. "It's unfortunate that we're continuing to get a lot of bad publicity."

Jarvi said when a special prosecutor is requested, the AG's office has the option of keeping the review in house, or offering it to another county's prosecutor for review.

For now, the review will be completed by the AG's office.

"The AG's office accepted it, so it is staying with us," he said.

Kate Dahlstrom of Long Lake Township was at the Jan. 20 meeting and spoke just before MacIntosh during public comment.

"I am relieved to hear the AG is going to review the Clous gun incident, especially since no apology was ever offered, no denial of Proud Boys membership ever made, no resignation from GTBOC leadership, no censure ... nothing," Dahlstrom said. "I am part of a family of hunters, we have multiple guns in a safe in our home, but I was shocked and alarmed by the deliberate retrieval of a high-powered gun."