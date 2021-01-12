Michigan attorney general says the state capitol is 'not safe' after bomb threat and armed protests

Madison Hall
coronavirus protests michigan gunbs
Protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. Paul Sancya/AP Photo

  • Just one week after the attempted coup at the US Capitol, Michigan's attorney general announced on Twitter that the state capitol building is unsafe.

  • A bomb threat was reported to Michigan's capitol building one day after the Capitol siege in Washington, DC, but ultimately no bomb was ever found.

  • On Monday, the Michigan Capitol Commission banned the open-carry of firearms in the state capitol building, but Michigan's attorney general said that there is no mechanism in place to check if people in the building are concealed carrying weapons or explosives.

  • "My job is not to provide state employees & residents or other visitors to our Capitol with a false sense of security, especially given the current state of affairs in Michigan and around the nation," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote, "I repeat-the Michigan Capitol is not safe."

Less than a week after the US Capitol was breached by pro-Trump insurrectionists in an attempted coup, Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday morning in a tweet that the state capitol building is "not safe."

One day after the US Capitol siege, a Michigan man was charged with terrorism over a bomb threat sent to the state capitol - about one month after he was first accused of threatening to kill a state lawmaker.

After evacuating the capitol building, Michigan State Police determined there was no bomb.

The Michigan Capitol Commission banned the open carry of firearms in the state capitol building on Monday, but according to Nessel, the measure was not enough.

"Let's be clear," Nessel said in a tweet, "the recent rule passed by the Michigan Capitol Commission banning the open carry of firearms does not impose a mechanism to check to confirm that people carrying a concealed weapon are licensed CPL holders."

She further noted that the new restrictions put in place do not have a mechanism to check if anyone with a concealed weapon has a concealed pistol license. Because of this, she said that the legislative body is still in danger as anyone could still feasibly enter the building with a concealed weapon or explosive.

The most recent threats to the state capitol building are just the latest in a string of threats and armed protests to Michigan officials over the past year.

In April 2020, the state capitol building was stormed by armed Michiganders in response to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions put in place by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Protesters were barred from entering the state's House floor by the sergeant at arms and state police, but several protesters equipped with assault rifles made their way to the Senate gallery and shouted down to lawmakers that were in session.

In October 2020, the FBI charged six men with planning to kidnap Whitmer. The agency said the men had attempted to recruit 200 people to overtake the state capitol building and charge Whitmer for "treason," but were foiled after one member of the militia reported the plans to the FBI.

A recent internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News noted that armed protests are planned at all 50 state capitol buildings from January 16 until at least the presidential inauguration on January 20.

