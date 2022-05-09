Michigan Attorney General says women are 'going to die' due to anti-abortion legislation

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Michigan AG Dana Nessel told Meet the Press circumstances for women in her state are "really scary."

An existing state law, passed in 1931, would ban abortions in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"Women in my state, and in states all over America are going to die because of this position," she said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told "Meet the Press" in an interview Sunday that existing anti-abortion legislation that may be triggered by an overturning of Roe v. Wade will cause women to die and has created a "really scary" set of circumstances in her home state.

"We're talking about not just throwing providers and anybody who works with a provider, under aiding and abetting theories, in prison, but also women themselves, who procured abortion through abortion medication," Nessel told "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd. "So, it's a really scary set of circumstances for women here in Michigan."

A 1931 law never removed from the state would make abortion in Michigan a felony if Roe is overturned, which a leaked document indicated the Supreme Court may be prepared to do this June. It criminalizes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or medical emergency.

The law also makes selling abortion-inducing drugs a misdemeanor.

Nessel vowed not to enforce what she called a "draconian" law and will not prosecute abortion-related crimes in her role as Attorney General, but will not be able to prevent others in the state from enforcing the law, should Roe be overturned.

"But let's make it very clear: the radical and extremist position of the Republicans in our state and all around the country completely contradicts what the public wants, and it really does place the lives of women in jeopardy," Nessel told "Meet the Press".

"Let's be clear: women in my state, and in states all over America are going to die because of this position."

