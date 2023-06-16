Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission files complaint against Matt DePerno

LANSING − Matt DePerno, the 2022 Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, is facing potential discipline under a complaint filed this month by the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission.

Attorney Matt DePerno, who unsuccessfully ran for Michigan attorney general in November 2022.

The 23-page complaint alleges multiple allegations involving violations of the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys, including filing a frivolous lawsuit, engaging in deceitful conduct, and knowingly making false statements.

DePerno could not immediately be reached for comment.

If upheld by another body, the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board, the complaint could result in penalties such as a license suspension or disbarment for the Kalamazoo-area attorney.

More: Michigan special prosecutor: 'Additional investigation' needed on DePerno election case

More: Judge orders Karamo and others to pay for last-minute election lawsuit targeting Detroit

The allegations in the June 6 complaint relate to various failed legal actions DePerno initiated involving The Detroit News, one of its reporters, a law firm, and a judge in relation to DePerno's representation of former state Rep. Todd Courser, of Lapeer, who was involved in a sex scandal with a colleague.

DePerno rose to prominence in Republican politics through a lawsuit he filed in Antrim County after the 2020 presidential election. The legal challenge relied on a human error by the local clerk to amplify sweeping, unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud.

DePerno, who was endorsed in the 2022 election by former President Donald Trump, is also the subject of a criminal investigation.

Last August, the Office of the Michigan Attorney General and Michigan State Police revealed details of an inquiry into whether DePerno and others violated multiple laws by accessing and tampering with election equipment. Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson was appointed as a special prosecutor. His investigation is ongoing.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Attorney Grievance Commission files complaint against Matt DePerno