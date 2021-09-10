Michigan band plans 'spectacular' Sept. 11 show

The University of Michigan marching band will perform a halftime show on Saturday – the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 – that its director says will not only pay tribute to the lives lost that day, but also be unprecedented in its scope. (Sept. 10)

