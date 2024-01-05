Michigan cannabis regulator accepting applications for new $1M grant program: How to apply

Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is offering for the first time $1 million in grants to its social equity licensees for employee education, business needs or community investment to encourage participation in the industry by people from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement.

The Social Equity Grant Program, with funds allocated by the Michigan Legislature, is open to applicants who have a recreational marijuana license from Michigan's CRA and have eligible Social Equity Program participants — a state program for licensees who have a marijuana conviction or live in a disproportionately impacted community, for example — who have majority ownership of the entity.

They also must participate in the agency's "Social Equity All-Star Program," a program that recognizes licensees who spend a dedicated percentage annually with diverse suppliers or publish their social equity plan on the CRA's website, for example.

Viola, a cannabis company with a dispensary in Detroit, is a bronze level participant in the Cannabis Regulatory Agency's Social Equity All-Star Program.

The amount each awardee receives depends on how many licensees apply and will be distributed equally among eligible applicants. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 26.

"Many of our social equity licensees have invested everything they have in their cannabis business, and they truly deserve this shot in the arm," Brian Hanna, executive director of the CRA, said in a news release.

Funds must be used for an employee to take classes or courses that are relevant to the cannabis business, compliance with licensing and regulatory rules or for donations to organizations and nonprofits that positively impact the community where the business is located, the CRA said.

Since the CRA began accepting applications on Dec. 1, the agency has received 11 applications, Anshu Varma, communications and grants division director for the CRA, said. If no more licensees applied, each approved applicant would receive about $91,000.

There are a total of 81 licensees in the CRA’s Social Equity All-Star Program, Varma said, so if they all were eligible for a grant and applied, each applicant would receive a grant of about $12,300.

The CRA intends to distribute the funds to licensees by March 15, the agency said, and the licensees will have to certify how the funds were used by September.

To apply for the grant, visit Michigan.gov/CRA/Grants/Social-Equity-Grant-Program. Any questions regarding the Social Equity Grant Program should be emailed to CRA-SEGrants@michigan.gov, the CRA said.

Social Equity Program licensees who are not yet participants in the agency's Social Equity All-Star Program should email CRA-SEGrants@michigan.gov for more information on how to participate, the CRA said. This requirement must be met before a complete application will be considered for the grant program.

