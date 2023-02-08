Michigan Center man sentenced to 15 years in prison for March 2021 fatal crash

HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a drug-related fatal crash in March 2021.

Casey Lee Isom, 32, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily impairment for a March 20, 2021, fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset Center has been sentenced to prison terms.

Isom appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Feb. 6 for sentencing, where Judge Sara S. Lisznyai imposed a sentence of 2-15 years in prison for OWI causing death and 2-5 years in prison for OWI causing serious bodily impairment. The sentences will run concurrent.

Charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while license suspended and operating under the influence of drugs were dismissed pursuant to a plea bargain.

Prosecutors earlier reached a killebrew agreement with Isom’s attorney, Keith Stickely, where the minimum advisory sentencing guidelines estimated at 43 months in prison would be lowered to 24 months. A killebrew is an agreement between the prosecutor and defense attorney for a specific sentence on a felony or misdemeanor conviction.

An investigation into the crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset found that Isom was under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine when he crossed the centerline striking another vehicle head on.

Isom told Somerset Police Chief Keith Bancroft that he had looked down to change the radio station just before crashing into a smaller SUV.

Witnesses to the crash said Isom was “all over the roadway” just prior to the crash when interviewed by police.

