Michigan Center man set for exam in fatal crash case

A Michigan Center man, arrested in early 2021 in connection with a fatal crash on March 20, 2020, in Somerset, is set to appear in the 2B District Court for a preliminary examination hearing.

Casey Lee Isom, 31, stands charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment, moving violation causing death and moving violation causing serious bodily impairment.

The head-on crash occurred in the afternoon hours of March 20, 2020, on U.S. 12 in Somerset near Waldron Road and caused a secondary crash when a third vehicle hit one of the original two vehicles in the roadway.

Traffic was backed up for hours and diverted around the half mile stretch of U.S. 12 while the Somerset Township Police Department, with assistance of the Michigan State Police, investigated the incident.

Isom faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.

