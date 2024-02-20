Michigan Central Station announces reopening date, more than 30 years after closing

After attracting the curious eyes of Detroiters with a mysterious date projected across Michigan Central Station, we've decoded the message.

The much-anticipated date for the train station to reopen is June 6, more than 30 years after it closed. The 15-story Corktown fixture opened in 1913 and was originally built for office space, but fell into ruin after closing in 1988, becoming a symbol for the Detroit's decline.

Ford Motor Co. bought the depot in 2018 to become the centerpiece of a new Detroit mobility campus, which is an open platform campus for dozens of companies and startups — most of them unrelated to Ford.

A statement from Michigan Central Station said: “We know Detroit and the world are eager to see how we’ve brought Michigan Central Station back to life. We are excited to show the first glimpse of the station on June 6, 2024, as we open its doors once again. Stay tuned to michigancentral.com and on our social media channels for more details.”

The details of opening festivities, including speakers and performers, are still under wraps as organizers figure out how to safely accommodate the massive crowd expected to flood the train station and catch a peek of the building.

